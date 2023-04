Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Resnick & Louis on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Groupon and Coffey Technology to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Clausen & Williamson and Carr & Carr on behalf of Amber Pursch, whose child was allegedly injured after swallowing magnetic 'Buckyballs.' The case is 2:23-cv-00708, Pursch v. Groupon Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 26, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Amber Pursch

Plaintiffs

Clausen & Williamson PLLC

Carr & Carr

defendants

Groupon Incorporated

Coffey Technology Incorporated

Groupon Merchant Services LLC

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Resnick & Louis PC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims