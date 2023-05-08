Who Got The Work

Brian O'Reilly of O'Reilly IP PLLC has entered an appearance for Tempur Sealy International and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 24 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Kirkland & Ellis and Bell Davis & Pitt on behalf of mattress manufacturing company Purple Innovation, asserts a single patent related to Purple's 'Gelflex Grid,' which adapts to a body's pressure points to enable a balanced temperature throughout the night. The defendants are also represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles, is 1:23-cv-00257, Purple Innovation, LLC v. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 9:47 AM

Purple Innovation, LLC

Kirkland & Ellis

Bell Davis Pitt

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Sealy Mattress Manufacturing Co., LLC

Sealy Technology LLC

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

O'Reilly Ip PLLC

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims