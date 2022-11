New Suit - Patent

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear and Ray Quinney & Nebeker filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Purple Innovation LLC. The suit takes aim at Diamond Mattress Company Inc. and asserts a patent for a 'gelflex grid' used in Purple's mattresses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08396, Purple Innovation, LLC v. Diamond Mattress Company, Inc.

California

November 17, 2022, 3:30 PM