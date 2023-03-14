New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court against Field Asset Services Inc., a property preservation services company, Cyprexx Services and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of a vendor who claims that he was misclassified as an 'independent contractor' and was not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01112, Purkett v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

March 14, 2023, 6:10 AM