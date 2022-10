New Suit - Contract

Purina Animal Nutrition, an animal feed distributor and subsidiary of Land O'Lakes, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Donald L. Bloes on Friday in Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices under a credit agreement, was brought by Dorsey & Whitney. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02044, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC v. Bloes.