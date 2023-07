News From Law.com

A federal judge on Wednesday elected to return former President Donald Trump's criminal case concerning hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to New York state court. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York determined that Trump's lawyers failed to show that the conduct charged by the indictment were performed by or for him "under color of the official acts of a President."

New York

July 19, 2023, 4:25 PM

nature of claim: /