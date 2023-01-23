New Suit - Trademark

Pure Prairie Poultry sued Prairie Farms Dairy on Monday in Minnesota District Court over a trademark dispute. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's use of the term 'prairie' for poultry products does not create a likelihood of confusion because the defendant only uses the term 'prairie' in connection with dairy products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00176, Pure Prairie Poultry Inc. v. Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.

Agriculture

January 23, 2023, 7:09 PM