James Eric Rosenfeld of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Gerben Perrott PLLC on behalf of Pure Payment Inc., contends that the plaintiff owns the PayBright mark and licensed it to PayBright prior to the company's acquisition by Affirm. The suit seeks licensing fees and an injunction barring Affirm from using the mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-08856, Pure Payment, Inc v. Affirm, Inc.
Fintech
November 03, 2023, 4:51 PM