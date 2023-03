News From Law.com

Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng hs been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the multibillion dollar bribery scandal involving the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Chief U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie of the Eastern District of New York pronounced the sentence, which was lower than the 15 years requested by prosecutors.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 2:48 PM