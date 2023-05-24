Christina Baugh of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for Balboa Wholesale LLC in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by a Patent Lawyer on behalf of Pure Earth Botanics, a dietary and nutritional supplement supplier, accuses the defendants of marketing and selling similar goods online while using the 'Ketomelt' mark and ketomelt.com domain name. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-00787, Pure Earth Botanics, LLC v. Google LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 24, 2023, 7:40 AM