New Suit - ERISA

FordHarrison filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Toby Purdy. The suit pursues claims against the Expo Group and Wise Asset Management. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01454, Purdy v. The Expo Group, LLC et al.

Business Services

June 30, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Toby Purdy

Plaintiffs

FordHarrison

defendants

The Expo Group, LLC

Wise Asset Management, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations