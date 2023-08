Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Citibank to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Truth in Lending Act, was filed pro se by Donald R. Purdum Jr. The case is 5:23-cv-03035, Purdum v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 08, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Donald R. Purdum, Jr.

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act