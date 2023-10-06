O'Melveny & Myers partners Allen W. Burton and Richard B. Goetz have entered appearances for Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co. in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson and Deblase Brown Eyerly, accuses Chubb of falsely displaying numeric percentage discounts for its homeowners insurance policies, that it does not uphold, in an effort to induce customers to purchase or renew their policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:23-cv-04927, Purcell v. Chubb Ltd. et al.
Insurance
October 06, 2023, 8:44 AM