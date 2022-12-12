Who Got The Work

Lynda A. Tafaro and Laci Nicole Hamilton of Wood Smith Henning & Berman have entered appearances for Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Oct. 27 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Mcclenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Pura Enterprise LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:22-cv-04269, Pura Enterprise, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 11:46 AM