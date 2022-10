News From Law.com

In addition to a $6.8 million verdict awarded to sexual assault victim Natasha Mindling, a federal judge granted punitive damages of around $2.3 million and $1.7 million in offer-of-compromise interest. Mindling filed the lawsuit when she was 21 against her stepfather George Stiegler in November 2018, and alleged that Stiegler sexually abused her more than 100 times during her childhood, according to the complaint.

Connecticut

October 11, 2022, 5:16 PM