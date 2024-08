News From Law.com

A trio of Atlanta litigators have convinced a Walton County Superior Court jury to return a $930,000 verdict in favor of plaintiffs involved in an automotive tort dispute "with modest expenses."In addition to sharing how they secured the jury verdict in a venue situated nearly 50 miles east of Atlanta, plaintiffs counsel with Rice McGowan & Brandt are breaking down the role State Farm played in increasing the anticipated final outcome to $1.4 million.

Georgia

August 27, 2024, 10:44 AM