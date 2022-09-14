Punctuating with Actual Evidence: Defense Opening Statements...

News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily's "Best I've Ever Seen" series picks back up this morning by discussing opening statements with Cris Arguedas, a retired partner at criminal defense boutique Arguedas, Cassman, Headley & Goldman in Berkeley, California. Federal prosecutors in San Francisco dropped their case accusing FedEx Corp. of conspiring with illegal online pharmacies to ship drugs based on bogus prescriptions just four days after her opening statements in a 2016 trial.

Transportation & Logistics

September 14, 2022, 7:30 AM