New Suit - Trademark

Cooley and Brown Rudnick filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Punchbowl Inc. in connection with its site Memento.com, a video platform which allows users to record life events. The complaint targets Momento Inc., a provider of 'serverless' data storage, for using a trademark alleged to be 'virtually identical' to the plaintiff's in appearance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00511, Punchbowl, Inc. v. Momento, Inc.

Technology

April 04, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Punchbowl, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cooley

defendants

Momento, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims