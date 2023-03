News From Law.com

A federal district court jury in Florida returned a $21 million award for Carnival Corp. It was a win led by an Am Law 100 firm's cross-practice intellectual property and litigation team in a case in which their strategy centered on depositions of third-party employees allegedly ordered by top management of the defendants, DeCurtis LLC and DeCurtis Corp., to infringe on Carnival's proprietary information.

March 16, 2023, 6:06 PM

