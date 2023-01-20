New Suit - Contract

PulteGroup, a home construction company, sued claims management firm JDi Data Corp. and its top officials Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod, accuses the defendants of operating a Ponzi-scheme by receiving millions of dollars from insurers who owed defense obligations to Pulte and using the insurance funds to cover JDi operating expenses and for other unauthorized uses. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60105, PulteGroup, Inc. v. JDi Data Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 20, 2023, 11:14 AM