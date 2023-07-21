New Suit

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance, Arch Specialty Insurance and Harleysville Insurance Co. of New Jersey were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Giordano Halleran & Ciesla on behalf of Pulte Homes of N.J. in connection with an underlying lawsuit alleging defective construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03904, Pulte Homes Of N.J. Limited Partnership v. Arch Speciality Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Pulte Homes Of N.J. Limited Partnership

Plaintiffs

Giordano Halleran Ciesla

defendants

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Arch Speciality Insurance Company

Harleysville Insurance Co. Of New Jersey

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute