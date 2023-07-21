American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance, Arch Specialty Insurance and Harleysville Insurance Co. of New Jersey were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Giordano Halleran & Ciesla on behalf of Pulte Homes of N.J. in connection with an underlying lawsuit alleging defective construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03904, Pulte Homes Of N.J. Limited Partnership v. Arch Speciality Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 21, 2023, 5:15 PM