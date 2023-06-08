New Suit - Insurance

Cincinnati Indemnity Co., AIG's Lexington Insurance and other insurers were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Payne & Fears on behalf of Pulte Homes of New Mexico, which seeks coverage in connection with underlying claims of construction defects by homeowners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00498, Pulte Homes Of New Mexico, Inc. et al v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd et al.

