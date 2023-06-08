New Suit - Insurance

Cincinnati Indemnity Co., AIG's Lexington Insurance and other insurers were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Payne & Fears on behalf of Pulte Homes of New Mexico, which seeks coverage in connection with underlying claims of construction defects by homeowners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00498, Pulte Homes Of New Mexico, Inc. et al v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Pulte Development New Mexico, Inc.

Pulte Homes Of New Mexico, Inc.

Payne Fears

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd

The Cincinnati Casualty Company

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Ace American Insurance Company

American Fire and Casualty Company

Central Mutual Insurance Company

Cincinnati Indemnity Company

Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company

Guideone National Insurance Company

Hudson Insurance Company

James River Insurance Company

National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford

New Hampshire Insurance Company

Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company

Peleus Insurance Company

RT Specialty Insurance Services, LLC

Safety National Casualty Corporation

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute