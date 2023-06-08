New Suit - Insurance
Cincinnati Indemnity Co., AIG's Lexington Insurance and other insurers were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Payne & Fears on behalf of Pulte Homes of New Mexico, which seeks coverage in connection with underlying claims of construction defects by homeowners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00498, Pulte Homes Of New Mexico, Inc. et al v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd et al.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 8:44 PM
Plaintiffs
- Pulte Development New Mexico, Inc.
- Pulte Homes Of New Mexico, Inc.
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd
- The Cincinnati Casualty Company
- The Cincinnati Insurance Company
- Ace American Insurance Company
- American Fire and Casualty Company
- Central Mutual Insurance Company
- Cincinnati Indemnity Company
- Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company
- Guideone National Insurance Company
- Hudson Insurance Company
- James River Insurance Company
- National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
- New Hampshire Insurance Company
- Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company
- Peleus Insurance Company
- RT Specialty Insurance Services, LLC
- Safety National Casualty Corporation
- Scottsdale Insurance Company
- Starr Indemnity & Liability Company
- United Specialty Insurance Company
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute