New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance Company, Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company and twenty other insurance companies were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Payne & Fears on behalf of Pulte Home Corporation and two of its subsidiaries. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnify third-party subcontractors in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00618, Pulte Homes Of New Mexico, Inc. et al v. Central Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 19, 2022, 5:14 PM