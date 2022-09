New Suit

PulteGroup, a home construction company, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ACE American and other defendants on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged construction defects, was filed by Payne & Fears. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06332, Pulte Home Corp. v. ACE American Insurance Co. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 06, 2022, 6:51 PM