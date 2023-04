New Suit

Pulte Home Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Midwest Family Mutual Insurance, United Specialty Insurance and more than 20 other defendants on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Payne & Fears, seeks defense and indemnification against multiple claims of construction defects at the Red Rock Village in Red Rock, Arizona, and the Sierra Morado development in Tucson, Arizona. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00167, Pulte Home Co. LLC v. Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 8:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Pulte Home Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Payne Fears

defendants

First Mercury Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Wesco Insurance Company

Allied World Assurance Company (US) Incorporated

Bitco National Insurance Company

Cincinnati Indemnity Company

Clarendon National Insurance Company

Colorado Casualty Insurance Company

Endurance American Insurance Company

First Specialty Insurance Corporation

James River Insurance Company

Knight Specialty Insurance Company

Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company

National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford

Ngm Insurance Company

Peleus Insurance Company

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company

QBE Insurance Corporation

Safety National Casualty Corporation

Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company

United Fire and Casualty Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

Valley Forge Insurance Company

Wausau Underwriters Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute