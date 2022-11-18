New Suit

Cincinnati Financial, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Arizona District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Payne & Fears on behalf of Pulte Development Corporation and Pulte Home Company LLC. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the insurers in underlying arbitration resulting from allegedly defective construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01972, Pulte Home Company LLC et al v. United Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 7:37 PM