The Hanover Insurance Group and Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, have turned to attorney Amy Samberg of Clyde & Co. to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit was filed June 9 in Arizona District Court by Payne & Fears on behalf of homebuilder Pulte Development Corp. and Pulte Home Company LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-01063, Pulte Home Company LLC et al v. James River Insurance Company et al.

July 24, 2023, 8:15 AM

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute