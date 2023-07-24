Who Got The Work
The Hanover Insurance Group and Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, have turned to attorney Amy Samberg of Clyde & Co. to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit was filed June 9 in Arizona District Court by Payne & Fears on behalf of homebuilder Pulte Development Corp. and Pulte Home Company LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-01063, Pulte Home Company LLC et al v. James River Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 24, 2023, 8:15 AM
Plaintiffs
- Pulte Development Corporation
- Pulte Home Company LLC
defendants
- Hanover American Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
- Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
- Wesco Insurance Company
- Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company
- Colony Specialty Insurance Company (Oh)
- James River Insurance Company
- Knight Specialty Insurance Company
- Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company
- Scottsdale Indemnity Company
- Starr Indemnity & Liability Company
- United Specialty Insurance Company
- Westfield Insurance Company
defendant counsels
- Clyde & Company Us Llp - Phoenix, Az
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute