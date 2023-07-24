Who Got The Work

The Hanover Insurance Group and Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, have turned to attorney Amy Samberg of Clyde & Co. to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit was filed June 9 in Arizona District Court by Payne & Fears on behalf of homebuilder Pulte Development Corp. and Pulte Home Company LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-01063, Pulte Home Company LLC et al v. James River Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Pulte Development Corporation

Pulte Home Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Payne Fears

defendants

Hanover American Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Wesco Insurance Company

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Colony Specialty Insurance Company (Oh)

James River Insurance Company

Knight Specialty Insurance Company

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company

Scottsdale Indemnity Company

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

Westfield Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Clyde & Company Us Llp - Phoenix, Az

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute