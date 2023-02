Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Globus Medical to Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Jackson White on behalf of Matthew Pullen. The case is 2:23-cv-00251, Pullen v. Globus Medical Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 08, 2023, 7:48 PM