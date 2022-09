New Suit - Employment

Lowe's Home Centers was hit with an alleged race-based employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Zandro E. Palma on behalf of Emmanuel C. Pullen and Evan C. Pullen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01731, Pullen et al v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.