Julie B. Karron and Christopher T. Lawson of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for the Isle of Sand Key Condominium Association Inc. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 4 in Florida Middle District Court by the Allen Firm on behalf of Carolyn Pulido, accuses the defendants of perpetually delaying a response to the plaintiff's request for an accommodation to park a tricycle inside the bicycle storage building. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:23-cv-02524, Pulido v. Isle of Sand Key Condominium Association Inc., et al.
Real Estate
December 19, 2023, 8:24 AM