New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a privacy class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Apple secretly monitors app usage on its devices even after users disable tracking functions. The case is 5:23-cv-01345, Puleo v. Apple Inc.

March 22, 2023, 6:50 PM

Bruce E. Puleo

Glancy Prongay & Murray

Apple Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims