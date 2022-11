Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Option Care Enterprises Inc. and Option Care Infusion Services LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Alex R. White PLLC on behalf of Miguel Puig. The case is 3:22-cv-00622, Puig v. Option Care Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 28, 2022, 2:53 PM