New Suit - Securities Class Action

Fulgent Genetics, a diagnostic lab which provides COVID-19 and genetic testing services, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the company of failing to inform investors that Fulgent was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations of unnecessary lab testing, improper billing practices and receipt of kickback payments. The complaint was filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06764, Pugley v. Fulgent Genetics Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2022, 7:27 PM