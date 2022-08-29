Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl removed a race discrimination lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank National Association and Old Kent Mortgage Services Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Deborah Gordon Law on behalf of Lizzie Pugh, who claims Fifth Third falsely accused her of fraud and refused to allow her to open a savings account. The case is 2:22-cv-12028, Pugh v. Fifth Third Bank, National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2022, 5:09 PM