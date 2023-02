Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lane Powell on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ELM Locating & Utility Services to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell on behalf of Puget Sound Energy. The case is 2:23-cv-00150, Puget Sound Energy Inc v. One Call Locators Ltd.

Energy

February 01, 2023, 7:14 PM