New Suit - Employment

Google was sued Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Employment & Consumer Law Group on behalf of a worker who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking leave pursuant to the ADA and Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00425, Puffenbarger v. Google, LLC.

Technology

April 29, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Celeste Puffenbarger

Plaintiffs

Employment & Consumer Law Group

defendants

Google, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination