Puerto Rico Becomes Haven for Plaintiffs Firms Back-Office O...

As plaintiffs firms are looking for cost savings on back-office work, more and more discover Puerto Rico as the perfect place to open up offices in the U.S. territory. More than 70 firms have made the move since 2013, leveraging an abundant local job market with highly skilled legal talent, as well as significant tax incentives. The business ventures have not only infused the Puerto Rican economy that was in desperate need for investment, it also jump-started various nonlegal business projects and joint training programs.

September 13, 2022, 6:00 AM