Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of affordable housing communities Encino Acquisition and Pueblo Village Acquisition. The suit pursues claims against FPI Management Inc. and June Valle for misrepresenting their capabilities and violating executed property management agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01261, Pueblo Village Acquisition, LLC et al v. Fpi Management, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
July 14, 2023, 7:19 AM