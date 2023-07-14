New Suit - Contract

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of affordable housing communities Encino Acquisition and Pueblo Village Acquisition. The suit pursues claims against FPI Management Inc. and June Valle for misrepresenting their capabilities and violating executed property management agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01261, Pueblo Village Acquisition, LLC et al v. Fpi Management, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

July 14, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Encino Acquisition, LLC

Pueblo Village Acquisition, LLC

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro

defendants

Fpi Management, Inc.

June Valle

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract