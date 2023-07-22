New Suit
Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the National Basketball Association, e-commerce site Etsy and other defendants, including several lawyers and judges, were sued by a pair of pro se plaintiffs on Friday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Carl Puckett and Marcella Puckett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01143, Puckett,et al v. Jabbar, et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 22, 2023, 2:36 PM
Plaintiffs
- Carl Puckett
- Marcella Puckett
defendants
- Etsy, Inc.
- National Basketball Association
- Ain Jeem, Inc.
- Alejandro Fernandez
- Andrew David Lockton
- Anthony E. Porcelli
- Arthur Robert Weaver
- Axenics, Inc.
- Chris Stavro
- Deborah Morales
- Geoffrey Lottenberg
- Iconony
- Jessica Sarah Kramer
- Joycelyn Brown
- Kareem Abdul Jabbar
- Nicole Fondura
- Rafael Perez-Pineiro
- Richard Guerra
- Stephen D. Milbrath
- Virginia Hernandez Covington
nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims