Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the National Basketball Association, e-commerce site Etsy and other defendants, including several lawyers and judges, were sued by a pair of pro se plaintiffs on Friday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Carl Puckett and Marcella Puckett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01143, Puckett,et al v. Jabbar, et al.

July 22, 2023, 2:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Carl Puckett

Marcella Puckett

defendants

Etsy, Inc.

National Basketball Association

Ain Jeem, Inc.

Alejandro Fernandez

Andrew David Lockton

Anthony E. Porcelli

Arthur Robert Weaver

Axenics, Inc.

Chris Stavro

Deborah Morales

Geoffrey Lottenberg

Iconony

Jessica Sarah Kramer

Joycelyn Brown

Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Nicole Fondura

Rafael Perez-Pineiro

Richard Guerra

Stephen D. Milbrath

Virginia Hernandez Covington

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims