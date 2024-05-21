Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell partners Julia A. Malkina, Matthew J. Porpora and Jeffrey T. Scott have stepped in to represent Barclays Bank and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed March 12 in New York Southern District Court by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Sperling & Slater, alleges that the defendants failed to disclose the sale of over $17 billion in unregistered securities due to lack of internal controls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:24-cv-01872, Puchtler v. Barclays PLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 21, 2024, 10:02 AM

