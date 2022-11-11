New Suit - Insurance

Publix Super Markets filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against more than a dozen insurance companies on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Friedman PA and Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna, seeks defense and indemnification in connection with multiple lawsuits seeking to hold Publix accountable for its role in the opioid crisis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02569, Publix Super Markets Inc. v. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 7:46 PM