Publix Ignored Every Red Flag: Supermarket Sued After Killin...

News From Law.com

Still wearing the same black attire, as he donned a mask and had a duffle bag slung over his shoulder, Timothy Wall was seen on video reentering the produce section of the Publix Super Markets Inc. store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, without any pushback, due to a lack of security, plaintiffs claim. Two minutes later, Wall is seen shooting dead a 23-month toddler in the head. The baby's grandmother, Litha Varone, lunged at Wall, only for him to overpower her. Moments later, Wall is accused of killing her before taking his own life.

Government

October 19, 2022, 12:10 PM