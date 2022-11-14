Publix Demands Insurers Honor Policies in Opioid Litigation ...

News From Law.com

Publix Super Markets Inc. hit back against more than a dozen insurance companies in a complaint filed in a federal court in Tampa, for their alleged failure to honor policies in over 60 lawsuits aiming to hold the supermarket accountable for its alleged role in the opioid crisis. The plaintiff, Publix, pointed to the multiple defendants—including ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co., who are incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania and New York, respectively—who were put on notice of the lawsuits but denied coverage.

Government

November 14, 2022, 3:34 PM