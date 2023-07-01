New Suit - Trademark

Public Storage, a major self-storage company headquartered in California, sued Mini Public Storage for trademark infringement on Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear, accuses the defendant of creating confusion through its use of the 'Public Storage' mark in signage and branding. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01190, Public Storage v. Charles D. Burrus Family Trust.

Real Estate

July 01, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Public Storage

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

defendants

Charles D. Burrus Family Trust

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims