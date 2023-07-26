New Suit - Securities Class Action

Seagate Technology Holdings and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, is part of a string of cases accusing Seagate of violating federal prohibitions on the sale of hard drives to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies. The case is 3:23-cv-03711, Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi v. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC et al.

Technology

July 26, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

Gianluca Romano

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

William David Mosley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws