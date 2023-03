News From Law.com

Advocates for New York public defenders took their plea for increased funding to both the legislature and courthouse. Albany County Administrative Judge Gerald W. Connolly heard oral arguments in a lawsuit to request a preliminary injunction affirming that the state is failing to meet its public defense obligations in five counties under a 2014 settlement decree. Advocates also rallied in the state Capitol for a long-awaited raise.

New York

March 22, 2023, 6:27 PM

