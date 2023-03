News From Law.com

New York public defenders say a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul to flatline their funding in fiscal 2024 with $7.5 million, while substantially increasing money for district attorneys, is "unconscionable." The public defenders say they share parallel responsibilities with the prosecution. And the wide funding disparity could result in wrongful convictions and unnecessary incarceration.

New York

March 13, 2023, 5:59 PM