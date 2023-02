Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for wind and hailstorm damage, was filed by Whyte PLLC on behalf of PTX Hospitality LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-00192, PTX Hospitality, LLC v. AmGuard Insurance.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 12:07 PM