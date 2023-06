Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Milford Police Department and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by the Advocates Legal Group, accuses the officers of the excessive use of force after they fatally shot a man they knew to have multiple disabilities. The case is 1:23-cv-11423, Ptak et al v. Van-Patten-Steiger et al.

Government

June 26, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Viviane Ptak

Viviane Ptak as Personal Representative of the Estate of Philip Paul Castonguay, III

defendants

Elias Giokas

Jeanne Van-Patten-Steiger

Joseph Francesconi

Kara Maguire

Michael Pighetti

The Milford Police Department

The Town of Milford

Todd Fletcher

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation