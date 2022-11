Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over fraudulent use of company funds, was filed by Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba on behalf of P.S.M.L.V. d/b/a Penn Sheet Metal. The case is 2:22-cv-04633, P.S.M.L.V. d/b/a Penn Sheet Metal v. Selective Insurance Company Of South Carolina.

Insurance

November 19, 2022, 6:56 AM